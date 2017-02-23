St Joe man charged in assault of pregnant woman

A St. Joseph man is being held without bail pending his first court appearance on charges of beating up a pregnant woman.

Christopher Rowles, 29, is charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault, a class-d felony.

In court documents, St. Joseph police accuse Rowles of assaulting the woman “…by grabbing her, choking her so she couldn’t breathe.”

The affidavit goes on to say “…he punched her on the left side of her face causing visible injury.” Police said the victim was five months pregnant. Officials say the victim went to the hospital and that the baby is being monitored because of this assault.

“The suspect also threatened to kill anyone who got between him and his children,” according to the court filing.

A judge ruled that Rowles is a danger to the victim and denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Feb. 24.