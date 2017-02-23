Strike Force round-up makes another arrest in drug operation

The number of individuals arrested in a Buchanan County Drug Strike Force operation has increased to 21.

Earlier this week, the Strike Force, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph Police Department arrested 10 defendants on drug charges as part of an investigation. During the execution of the arrest warrants officers arrested an additional six people on various felony warrants, one misdemeanor warrant and three city warrants.

Capt. Shawn Collie, Strike Force Unit Commander said Thursday that another arrest was made as part of the round-up. He said the Strike Force was assisted by the Cameron Police Department to arrest an alleged fugitive from Tuesday’s operation in Cameron. Collie said the Strike Force is searching for one more individual wanted on a warrant as part of the investigation.

As we previously reported, the defendants arrested as part of Tuesday’s operation are due in court Friday morning.