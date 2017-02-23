Trump Pledges Support of the Renewable Fuel Standard

President Donald Trump penned a letter this week reiterating his support for the Renewable Fuel Standard. The Renewable Fuels Association released the letter during the National Ethanol Conference in San Diego, California. Trump told the ethanol industry in the letter that “your president and this administration values the importance of renewable fuels to America’s economy.” RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen thanked Trump for reaffirming his support, which has been in question because Trump appointed former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Hagstrom Report. Pruitt has close ties to the fossil fuel industry, but has upheld that he will enforce the RFS as per the laws set by Congress.