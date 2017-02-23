Two life-flighted after Atchison, Kan. crash

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said two people were flow to hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Atchison.

According to a crash report, Carl Heugel, 34 of Leavenworth was driving at 2014 Fiesta southbound on U73 shortly after 10:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center-line and hit a 2016 Chevy Cruze head-on. The crash happened at U73 and 210th streets. The driver of the Cruze, Walter Koehler, 78 of Texas was transported to KU Medical Center. Heguel was flow to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The extent of their injuries was not listed on the report.

The patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.