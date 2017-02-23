Woman thrown from vehicle in DeKalb County crash

A woman was seriously injured in a crash in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carrie Long, 44 of Amity was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo around 7:10 a.m. westbound on US 36 just 5 miles west of Stewartsville when the crash took place. According to the patrol, Long changed lanes, traveled off the north side of the roadway, over corrected causing the vehicle to overturn and Long was ejected from the vehicle. The Monte Carlo came to rest on its top.

The patrol said Long was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of what was described as a serious injury.

She was not reported to be wearing her seat-belt.