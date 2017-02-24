Altec to expand and add 105 jobs in St. Joseph

Altec Industries has announced plans to expand its St. Joseph facilities and add 105 new jobs.

The company manufactures heavy mobile equipment and related parts primarily for the utility, telecommunications and tree care industries. The main manufacturing facility is located at 2106 South Riverside Road in St. Joseph.

According to a news release, Altec will invest a significant amount of capital in personal property improvements, manufacturing and nonmanufacturing machinery and equipment, as well as real property improvements. The project is expected to create a minimum of 105 new jobs over a three-year period.

According to the release from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, to encourage the investment in St. Joseph, various local incentives were offered. Resolutions to authorize increased real property tax abatement under the Enhanced Enterprise Zone for the first five years of the project and personal property tax abatement under the State of Missouri Chapter 100 Program will go before the City Council for approval at its February 27 meeting. The chamber said the community will not only see the creation of new jobs, but also an increase in its tax base as a result of the new investment. The State of Missouri also provided incentives under the Missouri Works Program.

“Altec would like to thank the Chamber, the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County and the State of Missouri for all of the efforts and help with our expansion plans. These are exciting times as we invest back into the community. Our goal is to be good stewards in all communities in which we live and work. It is this type of cooperation that allows us to keep growing our facility in St. Joseph”, said Colby Edwards, Director of Manufacturing, St. Joseph.