Cooler temps return with light snow possible

Light snow will be possible across northern Missouri along and north of Highway 36 from mid-morning into this evening. Light accumulations of a dusting to up to half an inch may be possible. Otherwise, expect highs in the 30s across northern Missouri ranging to the 40s further south. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of rain showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 33 by 3 p.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.