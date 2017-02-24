Man accused of robbing resident with scissors

A Savannah man is accused of robbing a St. Joseph resident with a pair of scissors.

Timothy J. Mowry, 29 is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of stealing.

According to court documents, on Wednesday Mowry was seen by a witness entering a home in the 300 block of N. 27th St. with a pair of scissors.

“Mowry displayed the scissors to the victim and demanded he give him the victims person belonging,” said Det. Jeff Pearl with the St. Joseph Police Department. “Mowry forcibly took, by way of a weapon, prescription medications, a computer, a cell phone and a 2000 GMC Jimmy.”

Pearl said the defendant left the home in the stolen vehicle and was later found walking in the area of 800 S. 10th street where he was arrested by officers.

“The defendant has been arrested in the past for failure to appear, 1st degree assault, robbery, assault, resisting arrest, tampering with motor vehicle, enticement of a child, domestic assault, stealing, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, forgery, burglary, and bad checks,” Pearl said.

Mowry is being held on $5,000 cash bail. According to the Buchanan County Jail Inmate Inquiry he’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.