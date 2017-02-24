Man accused of robbing residents at gunpoint

A St. Joseph man has been charged in connection with a home invasion last month in midtown.

Dominic Johnson, 31 of St. Joseph is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of stealing.

According to court documents, Johnson and another man allegedly forced their way into a home in the 1500 block of Jules St. Jan. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. and robbed the residents at gunpoint.

Johnson is being held on $7,5000 bail. According to the Buchanan County Inmate Inquiry Johnson is due in court Tuesday in the case. We have inquired about a second suspect in this case and are waiting to hear back.