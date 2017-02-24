Northwest baseball drops MIAA opener at Northeastern State

The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team fell to Northeastern State, 8-4, on Friday in the MIAA opener at Rousey Field in Tahlequah, Okla.

– The Bearcats are now 8-3 on the year and 0-1 in conference while the RiverHawks improve to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in MIAA play.

– Eddy Kraeber worked 5.2 innings of relief, allowing just one run on five hits. He gave up just one walk while striking out three.

Key Northwest Statistics

– Northwest scored one run in the third, one in the fifth and two in the ninth. Northeastern State got two in the first, five in the third and one in the sixth.

– The Bearcats scored four runs on eight hits with two errors. The RiverHawks had eight runs on 13 hits with one error.

– Alixon Herrera was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He hit his third double of the year in the third inning.

– Garrett Fort was 2-for-5 on the day.

– Logan Rycraft was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

– Ozzie Adams went 1-for-4 with an RBI. He was also hit by a pitch.

– Kevin Handzlik was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.

– Kraeber recorded nine straight outs midway through the game. He worked perfect fourth and fifth innings and got the first two outs of the sixth before giving up a walk.

Key Northwest Innings

– Herrera started the third with a double to right center. Rycraft hit a single to left to put runners on the corners with no outs. Herrera came around to score as Fort grounded into a double play to cut the RiverHawk lead to one, 2-1.

– With two outs in the fifth, Rycraft and Fort hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Adams hit the first pitch he saw to left to score Rycraft from third.

– Handzlik, Hrdlicka and Hassman drew back-to-back-to-back walks to load the bases to start the ninth inning. After a pitching change, Herrera reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Handzlik from third. Austin Wulff was called on to pinch hit and reached on an error by the shortstop, scoring Hassman from second.

Up Next

– The Bearcats and the RiverHawks will play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

