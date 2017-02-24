St. Joseph woman facing new burglary charge

A day after posting bond a St. Joseph woman has been charged with another felony.

Shannon Leigh Schremser, 21 was charged Thursday in Buchanan County with second-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Schremser on Thursday in the 4200 block of Paseo Dr. in Buchanan County was in possession of financial documents belonging to a man’s deceased wife that had been reported missing in a burglary that took place Feb. 17 at a home on S.E. Horn Rd.

Online court document show Schremser posted bond Wednesday in a separate charge for second-degree burglary in which she and a co-defendant are accused of breaking into a home in the 2300 block of Mansfield Rd.

Schremser is being held on $10,000 bail in the Buchanan County Jail on the latest charge and is scheduled for an arraignment in the case for Tuesday.