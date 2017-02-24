Suspects in Strike Force sweep appear in court

A roundup of drug suspects by area law enforcement agencies continues, even as some of the 20 people already charged appeared in court Friday.

As we reported earlier, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force operation led to the arrest of 10 defendants on drug charges.

Officials say an additional suspect has been arrested, and one remains at large since the original announcement Wednesday.

During the course of the sweep, several other suspects were taken into custody on unrelated arrest warrants.

In court arguments relating to the suspects’ bond, Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins noted that several of the suspects have admitted dealing drugs in interviews with law enforcement. One of them acknowledged dealing methamphetamine for the last ten years. The court filings indicate that each of the suspects charged with delivery of a controlled substance allegedly made several drug sales to the same undercover informant.

On Friday, the following suspects appeared before Associate Judge Rebecca Spencer:

*** Brook Adkins, Class C felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $15,000 cash bond. (Bond continued; Public Defender application; Preliminary hearing March 14)

*** Lisa Benitz, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $10,000 cash bond. (Bond continued over defense attorney’s objection; Preliminary hearing and possible bond hearing March 2)

*** Reva Dobsch, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $10,000 cash bond. (Bond continued; Public Defender application; Preliminary hearing March 3)

*** Todd Grable, Class C felony – Possession of a Controlled Substance, $15,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defender application; Preliminary hearing March 14)

*** Christopher Roberts, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $20,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defendar application; Preliminary hearing March 14)

These suspects appeared before Associate Judge Keith Marquart:

*** Megan McDowell, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $20,000 surety & $5,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defendar application; Preliminary hearing March 14)

*** Natasha Sutton, Class C felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $45,000 surety & $5,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defendar application; Preliminary hearing March 17)

*** Stacy Tanner, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $45,000 surety & $5,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defendar application; Preliminary hearing March 3)

*** Jeffrey Butler, Class B felony – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, $20,000 surety & $5,000 cash bond (Bond continued; Public Defendar application; Preliminary hearing March 14)

One suspect did not appear in court Friday. Officials said Renee Quimby was in the hospital. Her first court appearance was rescheduled February 28.