Griffons lose another heartbreaker in season finale against Lindenwood

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team lost its season finale Saturday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse 67-65 to Lindenwood. The Griffons lost their final nine games of the season as they finish 7-21 and 3-16 in the MIAA.

NOTABLES

– MWSU went on a 7-0 run to take a 65-64 lead with nine seconds left but Lindenwood’s Jackson Price hit a three-pointer with just 3.5 seconds remaining to clinch the win

– The Griffons shot 62.5 percent from the three-point line in the second half

– Missouri Western went a perfect 8-8 at the free-throw stripe

– The Lions won the rebounding margin 33-31

– LWU shot 40.9 percent from the three-point arc after going just 1-11 in the first half

TOP PERFORMERS

– Cole Clearman netted 16 points and went 6-9 from the field

– Aaron Emmanuel finished his final game as a Griffon with 15 points and five rebounds

– Lindenwood’s Chandler Diekvoss scored 23 points with eight rebounds and four blocks

— MWSU Athletics —