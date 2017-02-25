Highway Patrol recruiting for new troopers





The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for possible candidates for new troopers.

The Patrol said it’s encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 106th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on January 8, 2018. The application deadline is April 10, 2017.

To be eligible candidates must possess a minimum of 30 college credits, or two years of federal active duty military service with an honorable discharge, or two years of full-time POST certified experience as a law enforcement officer with arrest authority, at the time recruit training begins.

The starting salary for trooper is $3,430 per month while in training; $3,516 per month after six months; and $3,736 per month at two years of service. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at www.motrooper.com.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.