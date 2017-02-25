Macbeth performances continue at Western

The 2016-2017 Theatre Season at Missouri Western State University continues with William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”

The performance opened Friday night in Potter Hall. The show continues at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 2, 3 and 4, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

In Shakespeare’s famous “Scottish play,” Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the throne for himself after receiving a prophecy from a trio of witches that he will become King of Scotland.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for faculty and staff, and $6 for students. Missouri Western students are admitted for free with valid ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mwsutix.com or call the box office at 816-271-4452.