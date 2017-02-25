Platte County seeks public’s help finding shooting suspect

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a shooting suspect and officials are hoping you can help.

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred in the 4700 block of NW Fisk. The Sheriff’s Office received a call of a party shot in a home around 10:50 pm on Friday, February 17th. The victim, a 56 year old white male from Platte County, Missouri, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating William Ross McHudson, a 27 year old, black male from Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. McHudson is currently wanted regarding this incident. Mr. McHudson may be driving a four door Maroon 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information on Mr. McHudson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.