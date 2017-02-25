Snow contributes to rollover crash



Snow contributed to a rollover crash in Harrison County Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Kansas City, Missouri man lost control of his pickup on the snow-covered pavement along I-35 near Eagleville at 7:20 p.m. Friday. The truck left the highway and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

According the the crash report, the truck was a total loss. The driver was identified as Welder A Bernal-Hernandez, 34. He was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.