Alcohol checks to be held in Buchanan and Nodaway counties

The Missouri State Highway Patrol plans to conduct alcohol enforcement operations in Buchanan and Nodaway counties next month.

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer of Troop H, said sometime during the month of March, Troop H will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Nodaway County and a DWI saturation in Buchanan County. The areas selected for enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Missouri roadways,” Captain McDonald said. “Anytime your plans include alcohol, please have a sober designated driver.”