Gawley’s ninth inning HR completes Griffon baseball’s comeback at Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Missouri Western baseball team scored one run in top of the eighth inning and added one more in the top of the ninth to rally past Washburn 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Topeka.

The Griffons have won the first two games of the series as they improve to 5-7 and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Ichabods fall to 8-5 and 0-2 in league play.

NOTABLES

– Nick Gawley hit a game winning solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.

– Missouri Western outhit Washburn 13-11.

– Griffon pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and issued only two walks.

– Washburn scored a run in the third inning but left two runners stranded.

– MWSU loaded the bases in the top of the third inning but couldn’t get a run across.

TOP PERFORMERS

– Nate Hunter pitched six innings, gave up one run on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

– Connor Simpson went 2-for-4 and drove in the tying run in the top of the eighth inning.

– Jared Lloyd picked up the win out of the bullpen as he threw 1 2/3 innings and struck out two of the six batters he faced.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western goes the series sweep in Topeka on Monday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —