Health Department to open late due to presentations

The City of St. Joseph Health Department will delay opening twice this week for employees to take part in informational presentations.

According to the city, the department will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28th. Also, on Thursday, March 2nd, the health department will open at 10 a.m. Both occasions are for the presentation of information relevant to all health department employees.

The city said, during this time, no services will be available nor will phones be answered. At the conclusion of the meetings, all health department services will open at Patee Market Health Center, 904 South 10th Street. No other services in the building will be affected