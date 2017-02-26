Nominations being accepted for entrepreneur awards

The second annual Entrepreneurship Week at Missouri Western State University will include presentations of two new awards.

Nominations are being accepted now through March 10th for the Emerging Entrepreneur and Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Annette Weeks is the Director for the Center of Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western’s Craig School of Business. Weeks said the Emerging Entrepreneur Award will recognize a regional entrepreneur who’s been in business five years or less and the Entrepreneur of the Year Award will recognize a more established entrepreneur who has grown a business.

“We’re looking for one that has community impact, as well as involved with the community, that’s grown a business, that’s creating jobs for our communities and is (a) role model and interacting with other entrepreneurs as well,” Weeks said. “It’s a time to highlight a business that you admire and want to give acknowledgement towards.”

Entrepreneurship Week will include workshops and events March 27-31. Weeks said workshops include “How to Write a Business Plan,” QuickBooks, creating a social media marketing plan for a business, what legal concerns businesses should know about and more.

“I love bringing entrepreneurs together and helping educate them,” Weeks said. “Also through the week we’re bringing in high schoolers and having a MECA Challenge where we have a group coming in from Kansas City to lead a competition for our regional high schoolers, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Steve Craig will be leading a session for students in entrepreneurship and David Bradley will be speaking at the Capstone Business Luncheon on Friday, March 31. Registration is required for the luncheon. All of the week’s other sessions are free and open to students and the public.

For more information, click here.