Northwest baseball gets swept by Northeastern State

The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team fell to Northeastern State, 6-3,on Sunday at Rousey Field in Tahlequah, Okla.

– The Bearcats are now 8-5 on the year and 0-3 in conference while the RiverHawks improve to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in MIAA play.

– Ozzie Adams went 3-for-4 on the day with a walk.

Key Northwest Statistics

– The Bearcats scored two runs in the third and one in the eighth. Northeastern State got one run in the first, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the eighth.

– Northwest had three runs on six hits while the RiverHawks had six runs on eight hits. Both teams committed three errors each.

– Alixon Herrera was 1-for-5 on the day with an RBI in the third.

– Luke Hassman was 1-for-3 with a homerun in the third.

– Landon Figg went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

– Logan Rycraft and Kolby Greenslade each scored runs after reached on walks

– Quintin Van Ackeren, Jimmy McElwain and Austin Battaglia each worked scoreless innings in relief. Logan Moose pitched the fourth inning, allowing just one run.

Key Northwest Innings

– Hassman led off the third with a home run to left center. Rycraft was then able to reach on an error by the shortstop. A couple batters later, Rycraft came around to score on a Herrera single.

– In th eighth, Greenslade led off the inning with a walk and went to third after Kevin Handzlik reached safely on an error by the third baseman. A Figg sacrifice fly would score Greenslade in the next at bat.

Up Next

-Northwest will host Lindenwood on Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. in the 2017 home opener. The three-game series will also feature a 2 p.m. Saturday contest and a 1 p.m. Sunday game.

