Planned road work for northwest Missouri, Feb. 27 – March 4

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Feb. 27 – March 4 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – From Route B to Business U.S. 71 (Nodaway County) for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

Route 116 – From Route M to Route V for sealing, Feb. 27 – March 3

Route 116 – From Route B to the Clinton County line for sealing, Feb. 27 – March 3

Caldwell County

Route A – Shoulder repair, Feb. 27 – March 3

Carroll County

Route E – From Route EE to Route OO for drainage work, Feb. 27 – March 1

Clinton County

Route 33 – From Route PP to Hilltop Drive for drainage work, Feb. 27 – March 3

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – From Route C to Route N for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

U.S. Route 69 – From Route EE to Interstate 35 for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

DeKalb County

Route J – CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 for culvert replacements, Feb. 27 – March 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route A – Sealing, Feb. 28 – March 2

Gentry County

Route H/Z – CLOSED from 540th Road to 530th Road for a culvert replacement, Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – From Route W to the Nodaway County line for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder and drainage work, Feb. 27 – March 3

Harrison County

I-35 – From Route A near mile marker 98 to the Iowa State line for sealing and pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 2

Route 13 – At the I-35 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, Feb. 27 – March 3, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. A temporary traffic signal will be in place during working hours.

Route DD – CLOSED from E 280th Avenue to E 290th Avenue for a culvert replacement, Feb. 27 – 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route DD – CLOSED from E 290th Avenue to E 295th Avenue for a culvert replacement, March 2 – 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Holt County

I-29 – From the Mound City exit 84 to the Andrew County line for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Mound City to the city limits of Oregon for shoulder work, Feb. 27 – March 3

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From Higgins Ditch to Route 130 for roadside work, Feb. 28 – March 1

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed through February 2017.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – From Business U.S. 71 to Route B (Andrew County) for pothole patching, Feb. 27 – March 3

U.S. Route 136 – From the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to Route E for shoulder work, Feb. 27 – March 3

Putnam County

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route O to 245th Street for a culvert replacement, Feb. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route W to Route O for a culvert replacement, March 1 – 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.