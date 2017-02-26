Seed Library available again this year

The St. Joseph Public Library is offering its Seed Library again this year.

According to a press release, the library offers bean, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, corn, cucumber, lettuce, melon, peas, pepper, radish, squash, tomato and a variety of herb seeds on hand and free to library patrons.

Anyone interested can stop by the front desk at the Downtown branch at 927 Felix Street to browse the inventory and pick out seed types. For statistical purposes, patrons will be asked to sign a form indicating the various seed varieties received.

For more information about the Seed Library, contact the Downtown Library at (816) 232-7729 or visit the library’s website.