Care giver charged with stealing client’s credit card

A local woman entrusted with the care of a senior citizen is due in court Tuesday after she allegedly stole and used the woman’s credit card.

Megan Marie Graf is charged with one count of forgery, a class-d felony. In a court affidavit, St. Joseph Police Detective Richard Shelton says the defendant was employed by Freudenthal Home Health and was a caretaker for the woman.

The victim, age 70, is a resident at a local senior care facility. She reported her Visa card and identification were stolen from her purse.

Investigators say store video at two retailers show Graf allegedly using the stolen credit card. She is accused of signing the victim’s name to a credit card receipt, which would be an act of forgery.

Detective Shelton said in the affidavit that the victim’s IDs and credit card were found in Graf’s purse.

The court affidavit also asserts that the victim’s son now fears for his mother’s safety, because the defendant knows where she lives.

A judge set bail at $5,000 cash. Graf remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.