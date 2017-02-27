Check points planned in Platte County

Alcohol checks are planned in the month of March in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be conducting sobriety and/or safety checkpoints next month.

Sheriff Mark Owen said that if a driver is suspected of being intoxicated, he/she will be asked to complete the Standard Field Sobriety Tests. Any driver found to be impaired will be arrested and transported to the Platte County Detention Center.

“We appreciate the cooperation from the public as we conduct DWI check points and take drunk drivers off our roads. We also appreciate the public’s patience when they enter a safety check point, knowing that the overall goal of any checkpoint is to keep innocent motorists safe,” Sheriff Owen said. “Providing a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Platte County is one of the reasons we conduct both of these checkpoints.”

Owen said that the delay at check points will be minimal.