Family Christian closing St. Joseph store

Family Christian is closing all store locations including its location at East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph.

The store touts itself as being the world’s largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise. Its website, said all chains are closing and everything is now up to 30-percent off.

According to Christianity Today, the move comes two years after filing for bankruptcy. It said the chain employs more than 3,000 people in 240 stores across 36 states.

It’s just one of the latest chains to announce closures in St. Joseph. Last year, Hastings Entertain closed its doors after filing for bankruptcy. Sears in January, announced plans to close its doors by the end of March. Shoppers in St. Joseph are still unsure if the JCPenney location will remain open after the the company announced last week it plans to close up to 140 stores and two distribution centers over the next several months. JCPenney said a list of closures will be announced sometime in mid-March pending notification of all affected personnel with nearly all impacted stores to close in May.