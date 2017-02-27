Five injured in Nodaway County crash

A two vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Saturday near Burlington Junction.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adam Emery, 36 of Hopkins was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Michael Glaser, 21 of Spalding, Neb. was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on US-71. The patrol said both drivers tried to pass a slower vehicle at the same time and collided in the northbound lane. Both vehicles rollover and came to rest on the driver’s side off the north side of the roadway.

Two passengers in Adam’s vehicle, Sarah Emery, 32 and a 7-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to St. Francis for what authorities described as moderate injuries. Adam refused treatment at the scene for a minor injury. Glaser and a passenger, Haley Grimus, 21 also from Neb. were transported to St. Francis with injuries. Glaser was described as having a moderate injury, Girmus, a minor one.

Everyone except Adam and Sarah Emery were reported to be wearing a seat belt.