Fog this morning and possible thunderstorms tonight

A few potential weather threats will affect the area the next two days. This morning patchy dense fog and freezing fog is affecting the area reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in spots. Also, the freezing fog will have the potential to make roadways slick especially on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on your commute this morning. This evening there will be the chance for thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong and capable of producing small hail especially across central and southern Missouri. Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday evening which will also have the potential to be strong to severe along and east of Interstate 35. The main threats will be for damaging winds and large hail. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Widespread dense fog, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers likely before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.