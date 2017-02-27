Man accused of threatening to kill La Mesa employee

A 31-year-old man is accused of threatening a kill another man at a St. Joseph restaurant.

Dionicio Molina-Mendoza is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, on Saturday officers with the St. Joseph Police Department responded to La Mesa located at 3730 Mitchell Ave. when a man reported allegedly being assaulted by Molina-Mendoza.

“Stated to officers Dionicio brandished a firearm pointing it at the ground and telling him he was going to kill him prior to punching him in the face,” said Det. Jeremy Peters with the St. Joseph Police Department. “Upon officer’s arrival Dionicio was placed under arrest. Dionicio was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun which was tucked into his waistband at the time of his arrest.”

Court documents stated Molina-Mendoza was charged with Allen Removal out of Kansas City, Mo. in 2013. He has been identified as an illegal immigrant by ICE and is currently on intense supervision with ICE.

“Dionicio was intoxicated and brandished a loaded handgun inside of a restaurant before assaulting an employee,” Det. Peters said. “Dionicio shows a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated and domestic assault 3rd degree in Buchanan County. He has been arrested for domestic assault 4 times.”

Molina-Mendoza is being held on $25,000 bail. He’s due in court for an arraignment Tuesday.