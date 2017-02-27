Murder suspect pleads guilty

A St. Joseph teenager has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of Kaytlin Root at Krug Park last October.

As we reported earlier, Amanda Bennett was originally charged as a juvenile, but the 17-year-old was later certified as an adult in the case. Bennett told Circuit Judge Patrick Robb she acted as an accomplice to the killing.

She admitted getting the victim to agree to meet, all the while knowing that her co-defendant intended to kill Root.

She admitted being present when she says Sebastian Dowell strangled and then stabbed the victim near a bike trail in the park.

Judge Robb scheduled sentencing April 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Co-defendant Dowell is scheduled for a trial setting hearing in March.