A man was injured in Clinton County crash Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hunter, 28, of Cameron was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu westbound on Route T around 6 a.m. when the crash took place. According to the patrol, Hunter failed to stop at a stop sign, went across Mo 33, and hit an embankment. Hunter was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life care for what was described as a moderate injury.

Hunter was not reported to be wearing his seat belt.