Central High School names Andy Ball new football coach

Central High School named Andy Ball its new football coach on Tuesday, as he comes to the Indians after serving as the offensive line coach at Missouri Western the last two seasons.

Ball takes over for Phil Pitts, who resigned after one season at Central to become the defensive coordinator at Lincoln University. The Indians went 4-7 this past season.

This will be Ball’s first head coaching job as he’s been a position coach in college his entire career.

Ball spent the last two years in St. Joseph at Missouri Western as the offensive line coach of the Griffons. Prior to that he was the defensive line coach and co-recruiting coordinator at Truman State from 2011-2014. Ball spent four years at Missouri S&T in charge of the offensive line, strength and conditioning, special teams and recruiting. And he started his coaching career at Culver-Stockton, where he spent three years as the offensive and defensive line coach and the strength and conditioning coordinator.

Ball comes from a strong football pedigree as his father Randy coached eight seasons (1990-98) at Western Illinois and spent seven seasons as the head coach at Missouri State. Randy is currently a pro personnel scouting assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his uncle Russ Ball is the Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance of the Green Bay Packers.